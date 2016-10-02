Hotel Thilanka, Kandy opens new wing

Hotel Thilanka, Kandy has opened a new wing named after the kings of the kingdom.The wing has a new look from each room that no other Hotel has in Kandy The Hotel is centered close to the Maligawa and to other central spots in Kandy.

General Manager Timothy Paldano said that they market the views from the hotel which is special about Hotel Thilanka.

It has been recently refurbished and has given a Kandyan look by opening a wing named after the king’s of the Kandyan kingdom.Seven rooms are set apart for those who wish to enjoy the life of a King as it has all the ingredients fit for a king or even more in the present age.This wing gives the occupier a fantastic view of Kandy, from all sides of the room.

“Before you enter the room there is a Kandyan Coat indicating which King’s room one is entering. The wall near the main door has a replica depicting the king. Then one enters the room, the large’ high bed gives the appearance of a place for a king to sleep in,” Paldano said.