Surya Bala Sangramaya launched

The public power-generating programme ‘Surya Bala Sangramaya’ (SBS) was launched earlier this month by President Maithripala Sirisena, has set in motion a much anticipated paradigm shift in the acceptance of the huge potential of renewable energy sources across Sri Lanka, predominantly solar power.



JLanka solar installation at D. Samson & Sons (Pvt) Ltd, Nawinna.

The SBS programme aims to introduce solar power to 1 million homes across the country over a time period of 20 years, by the end of which would result in 1 million self-sustained families who produce electricity and contribute to the national grid.

JLanka Technologies, the premier solar solution provider in Sri Lanka is heralding this new era of renewable energy consumption by empowering customers with their tailor-made solutions.

Domestic roof solar systems and large-scale industrial solar systems are expected to be the main two systems that will contribute heavily to the SBS programme.

Consumers can join the SBS programme with the currently existing Net Metering, where consumers only pay for the net amount of electricity they consume, and are given the option of bringing forward any excess units to consume in the next month. No additional fee is paid for the excess units generated.

JLanka offers special customized packages for industrialists to take advantage of this additional revenue generation. Most commercial and industrial facilities are already equipped with large flat / empty roofing areas that are ideal for this type of project. This is not all, JLanka also offers free consulting on the technical and financial requirements of the SBS programme, so that consumers are made fully aware of the benefits they stand to gain by joining in the solar power revolution.

“The SBS programme was conceived not only to assist the development of the country, but to also result in improved living standards of a million families and their communities by having direct access to renewable energy, to enhance their livelihoods,” Srinath Dolage, Marketing Manager of JLanka said. “JLanka is excited to be able to contribute through the latest solar solutions to make the SBS programme a reality.”

JLanka has partnered up with State Banks, Private Banks and financial institutions to provide loan facilities at low interest rates to people for capital investment in purchasing solar panels and converters. These loans can be paid within seven years through the money earned by the customers by selling the extra SP units to national grid.

The SBS programme targets to add 200MW to the national grid by 2020, and another 1000MW by 2025, which will be 20 percent of the total projected power requirement of the country by this time.