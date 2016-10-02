SLASSCOM recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations in IT-BPM industry

Sri Lanka Association for Software & Services Companies (SLASSCOM) Annual General Meeting and the Award Night 2016 was held last week at the Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo.

The awards night was organized for the second consecutive year recognizingindividuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions towards driving IT-BPM industry’s objectives for 2022; $5 billion in revenue, 200,000 jobs and 1000 start-ups.

The industry leadership award was presented to the individuals of SLASSCOM member companies who have contributed to the development of the IT-BPM industry through various initiatives. SLASSCOM recognized Nine (9) individuals under this category.

SLASSCOM recognized the organizations for their best practices in HR practices, Quality Management and Capacity Building to encourage more organizations to follow systems to be more competitive in the industry. The organizations were selected based on the applications submitted in each category. Each award was evaluated by a panel of independent judges.

WNS Global Services won the award for the Excellence in Quality Management. VirtusaPolaris bagged the awards for Excellence in HR Practices and Excellence in Capacity Building.

Chairman’s award was presented to Dinesh Saparamadu for his individual contribution to the development of the IT-BPM industry in the areas of Policy, Marketing and Branding, building the start-up eco-system and building HR and capacity. Naresh Abeysekera, Secquoro, Ashique M Ali, Talliance, Mangala Karunarathne, Calcey Technologies, Hathim Sabry, Hemas Holdings, Mohamed Hisham, Tellida, Sisira Kumara, Millennium IT, Shenika Herath and Nuwan Perera, IFS R&D International, Rashmika Navarathne, 99X Technology were the individuals appreciated this year.