COPE report on Treasury Bond issue before House this month

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) will finalise its report on the Central Bank Treasury Bond issue this week, COPE Chairman Sunil Handunnetti said. He said the final report would be presented to Parliament on the last week of October.

Handunetti said the Committee would sit in Parliament this week to complete the report.

Asked to comment on speculation that two separate reports on the bond issue are to be presented , the MP said there is no provision for such a move but any dissenting member could add a footnote to any section in the report.

“There will be only one official report in this regard. Once it is tabled in Parliament, it could be debated and the Speaker could direct the relevant bodies to take further action on it,” Handunnetti said.

Deputy Minister Asoka Abeysinghe, a UNP member representing the COPE, also confirmed that there would not be a separate report from the UNP members.

He said all COPE members have been asked to come up with their comments on Wednesday, after thoroughly studying all the documents and evidence given before the Committee.

Abeysinghe said once the COPE report on the bond issue is tabled in Parliament, any individual could go to court, as the Committee does not possess any power to take punitive action.

“The court verdict in this regard would be considered final. In my personal view, there is nothing much to panic about this case. The only issue I see here is that when the Monetary Board had suggested to accept Rs. 5 billion, the ex-CB Governor had given consent for Rs. 15 billion.”

The government needs about Rs. 15 billion each week to cover expenses. Treasury Bills and Treasury Bonds are used for such fund raising.

“In the past, a few cronies of the former Government shared them by way of private placements and they were given high interests as well,” he said.

He said COPE would consider the individual comments of all 26 members on October 5.