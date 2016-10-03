JO urges debates postponed on three important Bills

The Joint Opposition (JO) has written to the Speaker and the government requesting the debates on Buddhist Temporalities (Amendment) Bill, the Theravadi Bhikku Kathikawath (Registration) Bill and Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill scheduled to be taken up in Parliament this week, be postponed.

MEP leader Dinesh Gunawardena told the Daily News yesterday, that a number of protests and concerns have been raised on the three pieces of legislation, and added that the government should tackle these prior to taking up the Bills for debate.

He said the Sectoral Oversight Committees in Parliament should examine these pieces of legislation and hold a special meeting with the legal officials to resolve the existing problems.

Buddhasasana and Justice Ministry sources said Minister Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapakshe would make a decision on the Buddhist Temporalities (Amendment) Bill and Theravadi Bhikku Kathikawath (Registration) Bill, after personally calling on the four Chief Prelates.

“The minister will consider the opinions of the Mahanayake Theras and all other interested groups including civil society representatives. However, it is wrong to say those Bills were hurried. They were presented after wide consultations with all the stake holders. The need for these legal provisions had been under discussion for decades. Those who criticise them have failed to explain with examples as to how those Clauses could be harmful. They ignore all the positive sides of the legislation by pointing to one or two minor factors ,” the sources said.

These sources however, said the clauses which the Supreme Court determined are inconsistent with the Constitution would be duly amended.

Meanwhile, government sources said the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill might not be taken up for debate this week, as the Bar Association of Sri Lanka and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka expressed concerns on certain of the clauses within the Bill.