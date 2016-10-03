Thajudeen Case: CID find twenty-six human body parts at SAITM

The CID team investigating the disappearance of body parts belonging to slain rugby player Wasim Thajudeen found twenty-six human body parts stored at SAITM, today.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Nishantha Peiris granted the CID permission to enter the SAITM campus this morning, after it was reported the missing body parts were stored there.

The CID told the Court at an earlier date that the body parts belonging to Wasim Thajudeen, which were missing from the Colombo Judicial Medical Office mortuary coolers had been removed from the premises on the instructions of the former Colombo Chief JMO Professor Ananda Samarasekara.

The CID said the body parts had been moved in 15 parcels to the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM), of which Professor Ananda Samarasekara was also Vice Chancellor.

After his involvement in the disappearances was alleged, Professor Ananda Samarasekara filed an anticipatory bail application before the Supreme Court, seeking to prevent his arrest relating to the missing body parts.

He said he had retired from service in June 2012, and he was not involved in any activity with regard to the body parts thereafter.

The CID however reported that the missing body parts were stored at the SAITM campus in Malabe, and requested the Court issue a warrant for search - which it did this morning.

Former senior DIG Anura Senanayake and former Narahenpita Crimes OIC Sumith Perera are currently in custody for supressing evidence relating to the Thajudeen case.

It was alleged today that the former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake is being investigated on his involvement with supressing evidence relating to the murder of Sunday Leader Editor Lasantha Wickremetunga.