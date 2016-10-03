Thajudeen Case: AG objects to former Narahenpita Crimes OIC bail

The Attorney General today, objected to releasing former Narahenpita Crimes OIC Sumith Champika Perera out on bail. The former OIC is in custody for his alleged role in the supression of evidence in the murder of former rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

When the revision application filed by former OIC came up before High Court Judge Manilal Waidyatille today, Senior State Counsel Suharshi Herath, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed Court the respondents were objecting to releasing the suspect on bail, since the investigations into incident were not over.

Through his revision application, the former Crimes OIC sought an order against the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s refusal to enlarge him on bail, arguing that there was no justifiable reason to do so.

The petitioner said that the Colombo Additional Magistrate had refused to release him on bail on a number of occasions since he had been charged for conspiring to commit a murder.

The petitioner said there is evidence to prove that he was not involved in conspiring to commit a murder, and thereby moved Court he be released on bail.

The former Crimes OIC said he had acted in accordance with the instructions given by higher ranking police officers, and had not commit any wrong.

The prosecution however maintained the suspect is involved in the murder, since circumstantial evidence suggests that he, alongside with other suspects had recorded Thajudeen’s death as a fatal road accident.

Senior Counsel Ajith Pathirana with Harin Hettiarachchi appeared for the petitioner. Senior State Counsel Suharshi Herath appeared for the Attorney General.