Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 09:45

home sexulity;

Submitted by sumithra dharmasena (not verified) on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 12:54

why , God ?

reply

Legalising Homosexuality: The Political Reality

Submitted by Sylvia Haik (not verified) on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 23:39

You cannot legislate for human behaviour. From some of the ancient paintings, homosexuality had existed during Roman times. Even some wild animals have been observed to display homosexual tendencies. Therefore we can accept it is completely a natural behaviour. Many nations have come to realise it and have decriminalised it. I am puzzled as to why Sri Lanka has been hanging onto it for so long..

reply

Because we are still a

Submitted by Fairose (not verified) on Thu, 02/02/2017 - 15:20

Because we are still a backward society that is not line with develop world. We try to show to the world as we are straight while homosexuality is rampant in religious monasteries. It is sad that we try to an elephant inside a pot.

reply

Homosexuality

Submitted by citizen (not verified) on Sat, 01/28/2017 - 08:20

Homosexuality is not normal but an arrest of the maturity process due to trauma, wrong influences, lack of family life or embroiled in egs. of dysfunctional family, lack of spiritual and the natural sense which does not see procreation impossibility, and many other causes. It is difficult to counsel their error in groups, but they can be delivered if they are willing. They and law makers should be shown real life photos of disease in their bodies in this practice, and pollution of others specially the luring of poor innocent children with prostitution money, warping society.

reply
Legalising Homosexuality: The Political Reality
Because we are still a
Homosexuality
