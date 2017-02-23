SAITM, Street Terrorism and the Way Forward

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:45 Print Edition Tags: Print Edition There are 6 Comments SAITM street terrorism Submitted by kudson (not verified) on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 14:35 make them pay 35% of the education cost per year doctors working in government hospitals should not be allowed to practice privately create private medical colleges in every province to stop the cash flow outside of the country no doctor should be allowed to be a cosultant in no more than 2 private hospitals some of them are consultants in more than 6 different hospitals and patients are kept waiting hours and the doctor is too tired to carry out his job properly as for the government doctors who are striking for no reason just sack them reply saitm Submitted by lal (not verified) on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 12:33 Agree 100% !! reply SAITM Standards Submitted by Janaka (not verified) on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 02:30 Great video!!, However you missed to mention that SAITM has adhered to the rules set out by SLMC. You also missed to mention that the court ruling pointed out the double standards of SLMC when compared to the defense university. Moreover, you also did not mention that the SAITM committee has publicly mentioned that they are ready for international review of the standards under the condition that this was compared to government universities. Otherwise the video seems ok, but please consider my points in your next video!! reply Saitm Submitted by lal (not verified) on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 12:35 Pretty obviously these were left out intentionally (sic) reply The solution to this menace Submitted by Karunarathna (not verified) on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 01:54 The solution to this menace is by making every public university student to have a loan from the govt back bank instead of free education. Once the graduate get employed they can pay back the loan over a long period. If they leave the country like many doctors,engineers do then they have to pay back the loan plus interest before they can leave the country! This way government can open more medical & other faculties and regulate it without burden to the tax payer. This is what UK & Australia like countries does. Because a few AL students got high marks after cramming text books doesn't mean they can make countries political decisions! The strong government should create patients rights group to counter these strikes. If the free educating giving them a free ride at the expense of the innocent tax payers then those trade unions should be banned or counter acted by affected general population. Do a class action against the trade unions heads who take people lives at risk. These are crimes against the humanity!! Make petitions to GMC UK , AMC Australia asking to de list doctors who do these crimes against patients in Sri Lanka. If other countries medical boards aware these ransom acts then no one will get training or jobs there and all these swollen brain syndromes will get cured. reply This article and its contents Submitted by Rohana (not verified) on Sat, 02/18/2017 - 06:39 This article and its contents are highly praiseworthy. The government should heed such proposals so that the "free education" will really get a turbo boost as the real meaning of free education is the freedom of getting education by any person with relevant qualifications and real interest free of hindrance, irrespective of the social class to which he belongs and the wealth he posseses etc.Free education is not getting education free of charge at the expense of tax payers money while marginalising talented and eligible students who could afford to pay for their educational expenses on their own without being dependent on tax payers money. Only then will the free education be really meaningful.Right to education is a fundamental human right which has been espoused by all the right thinking people and civilised nations and societies in the world since the beginning of civilization.That right is not a private property of a certain group of bankrupt political buffoons or a selfish maniacal trade union hell bent on disrupting the education and ruining the future of an innocent group of students who are desirous of learning.The father of free education late Mr, C. W. W. Kannangara should be gyrating in his grave watching the wicked deeds committed by a group of beneficiaries themselves of his greatest programme of free education in this country. reply Pages1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 next › last » Add new comment Your name Subject Comment * CAPTCHAThis question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions. Math question * 2 + 0 = Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4. Or log in with... Leave this field blank
There are 6 Comments
SAITM street terrorism
saitm
SAITM Standards
Saitm
The solution to this menace
This article and its contents
Pages
Add new comment